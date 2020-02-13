Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Voda in upload

Reliance Jio continued its lead in average 4G download speed rankings with 20.9 megabit per second (mbps) speed, while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of 4G upload speed in January, according to telecom regulator Trai's data.

Reliance Jio led the chart despite dip in peak download speed of 27.2 mbps recorded in November. The company had almost three times higher speed than its nearest rival Bharti Airtel.

According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Bharti Airtel network had average 4G download speed of 7.9 mbps, Vodafone 7.6 mbps and Idea 6.5 mbps.