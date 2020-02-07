Vodafone Idea to drop brand "Idea" from postpaid services

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea will drop brand name "Idea" from its postpaid services, according to an announcement made by the company on Thursday. The company's prepaid customers will, however, continue to get services under both Vodafone and Idea brands.

"Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be available to customers from all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands. "While all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans," the company said in a statement.