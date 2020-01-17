Reliance Jio now largest telecom, adds 5.6 million users

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd became the largest telecom company by subscriber base in November, net adding 5.6 mln users in the month. The latest entrant in the telecom sector now has a total subscriber base of 369.93 mln users.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, which was the largest telecom player till October, fell to the second position after net losing 36.4 mln subscribers in November. The company now has a user base of 336.26 mln subscribers.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, which was a market leader earlier but fell to the third position after the consolidation of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular and the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm, had a subscriber base of 327.31 mln users as of November-end, against 325.65 mln users the previous month. The company net added 1.6 mln users in November.

The subscription data for Bharti Airtel includes subscribers of Tata Teleservices, which has been merged into the former.

Overall, India's mobile phone subscriber base fell by 28.82 mln users in November to 1.15 bln users at the end of the month.