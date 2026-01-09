 Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After AGR Relief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After AGR Relief

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After AGR Relief

Vodafone Idea is considering raising fresh debt from Indian and global lenders after receiving AGR dues relief from the government. The telecom firm plans to use the funds to strengthen its network and compete better with Airtel and Jio, though experts say it may still need large capital and tariff hikes.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Vodafone Idea Explores Fundraising Options. |

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea has started exploring options to raise fresh funds after receiving relief from the government on its long-pending AGR dues. According to a Bloomberg report, the telecom company is considering raising debt from both Indian and international lenders to support its business and improve growth prospects.

The move comes soon after the government decided to cap annual payments for past AGR dues, which has provided some financial breathing space to the struggling operator.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Gets AGR Relief, Dues To Be Repaid In Instalments Till 2041
article-image

AGR Relief Brings Temporary Comfort

Vodafone Idea recently confirmed that it has received official communication from the Department of Telecommunications regarding relief on its AGR-linked dues. Under this relief, the annual payouts for past AGR liabilities have been capped, helping ease near-term cash pressure.

FPJ Shorts
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption; Video
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near DY Patil Stadium
MI Vs RCB, WPL 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near DY Patil Stadium
Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai
Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai
'Aisa Nahi Ki Bachche Anaath...' Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali—VIDEO
'Aisa Nahi Ki Bachche Anaath...' Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali—VIDEO

However, the relief applies only to AGR dues. The company will still need to continue paying its spectrum-related dues, which remain a significant financial burden. Due to intense competition from rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea has struggled to generate enough cash from its operations.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Shares Jump Over 8% To ₹12.46 After AGR Dues Frozen Till 2025, Indus Towers Rallies...
article-image

Debt Raising to Strengthen Network

The report said Vodafone Idea plans to use a part of the funds raised to upgrade and expand its network. Improving network quality is seen as critical for the company to retain customers and compete better with larger rivals.

To raise funds, Vodafone Idea is reaching out to a mix of domestic banks and global lenders. The company believes that the recent government relief has improved its financial outlook, making fundraising more feasible.

Stake Sale Talks Still On

Alongside debt fundraising, Vodafone Idea is also in discussions with New York-based Tillmann Global Holdings regarding a possible stake sale. While debt is currently being considered, the company has not ruled out raising equity if needed.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Hit With ₹638 Crore GST Penalty Order, To Challenge Legally
article-image

Market experts believe that Vodafone Idea will still require a large capital infusion despite the AGR relief. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Centrum Broking’s Piyush Pandey said that spectrum dues alone are estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore per year.

According to him, based on the company’s current cash flow, Vodafone Idea may need to raise nearly Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore in fresh funds. He also added that a tariff hike would be necessary for the company to improve its long-term financial position.

Overall, while the AGR relief has eased immediate pressure, Vodafone Idea continues to face major funding and competitive challenges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai

Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After...

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After...

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

Six Defence Stocks Roar In A Weak Market, Shares Jump Up To 9% On Orders & Growth Hopes

Six Defence Stocks Roar In A Weak Market, Shares Jump Up To 9% On Orders & Growth Hopes

India-EU FTA Talks Advance In Brussels, Goyal Reaffirms Commitment To Farmer & MSME Protection

India-EU FTA Talks Advance In Brussels, Goyal Reaffirms Commitment To Farmer & MSME Protection