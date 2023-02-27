e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVodafone Idea allots 12,000 OCDs to creditor ATC Telecom Infra for settling dues

Vodafone Idea allots 12,000 OCDs to creditor ATC Telecom Infra for settling dues

The decision comes after the government decided to convert interest dues into equities in Vodafone Idea.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Image: Vodafone Idea (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, India's third largest telco Vodafone Idea has approved allotment of 12,000 Optionally Convertible Debentures to its creditor ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

The OCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each are part of Vi's plan to provide debentures worth Rs 1,600 crore to the vendor, for settling its dues.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea allots 428 mln shares to promoter on warrant conversion
article-image

Remaining 4,000 bonds will also be transferred to ATC after Vodafone Idea receives the application form and subscription amount.

The decision comes after the government decided to convert its interest dues into equities in Vodafone Idea, increasing its stake in the telco to 33 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vodafone Idea allots 12,000 OCDs to creditor ATC Telecom Infra for settling dues

Vodafone Idea allots 12,000 OCDs to creditor ATC Telecom Infra for settling dues

IEX conducts buyback of 3,13,350 shares for Rs 141.96 each

IEX conducts buyback of 3,13,350 shares for Rs 141.96 each

Insurer HDFC Life's employees get 15,396 shares after exercising stock options

Insurer HDFC Life's employees get 15,396 shares after exercising stock options

Federal Bank allots 78,191 shares for stock options exercised

Federal Bank allots 78,191 shares for stock options exercised

Tata Steel issues NCDs worth Rs 2,150 crore with 8.5% coupon rate

Tata Steel issues NCDs worth Rs 2,150 crore with 8.5% coupon rate