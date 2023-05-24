V.Manickam appointed Non-executive Independent Director of The India Cements | File photo

The India Cement on Wednesday approved the appointment of V.Manickam as non executive independent Director, the company announced through an exchange fillings. The Board of Directors of the company approved the appointment for the first term of three consecutive years with effect from June 24,2023.

V.Manickam is a Chartered Accountant and had more than 3 decades of service in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in various capacities, the last being Executive Director (Investment Monitoring and Accounting) and retired as Managing Director and CEO of LIC Pension Fund. Post retirement, he served as Secretary General of Life Insurance Council. He also served as Independent Director on the Board of E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited for the period of two terms from July 2014 to July 2019 and July 2019 to July 2022. He had served the Company as a Director for about a decade between 2008 and 2018, representing LIC as its Nominee Director from October 2008 to September 2012 and lastly, as Independent Director for two terms till August 2018.

The India Cement LTd shares

The shares of The India Cement Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST were Rs 190.40, down by 2.68 per cent.

