Facing glitches with BGMI? Here are 5 alternatives gamers can turn to

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
With more than 25 million users daily, Fortnite is one of the most popular online battle royale games across the globe. Launched by Epic Games in 2017, Fortnite has surged past its rival PubG, which has been banned in India among other countries.
Launched two decades back in 2003, Call of Duty brings back the nostalgia of the LAN gaming era for milennials and allows a difference experience for GenZs used to BGMI and PubG, through its mobile version.
Launched by Garena, Free Fire is another wildly popular battle royale game, which was the most downloaded one in 2019, and keeps more than 187 million daily active users glued to their smartphone screens.
Inspired by PubG's success and its absence in several markets, NetEase launched Knives Out in 2017, and managed to surpass $2 billion in revenues last year, thanks to its popularity in Japan.
Launched globally last month, Farlight 84 takes gamers to a battleground in the future, and also offers superior graphics as well as innovative features apart from being a PubG alternative.