 Vistara launches direct flights to London as part of foray into Europe
The airline, which is in the process of merging with Tata Group-owned Air India, said it plans to expand further into the European market.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Image: Vistara (Representative)

Full-service carrier Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, on Friday said it will launch direct flight services between Mumbai and London Heathrow, starting June 1.

The services on the new route will be operated five times a week with a Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aircraft in three-class configuration -- business, premium economy and economy, Vistara said in a statement.

The airline, which is in the process of merging with Tata Group-owned Air India, said it plans to expand further into the European market with a gradual increase in its widebody fleet going forward.

"Mumbai-London will be our fourth route to Europe after connecting Frankfurt, Paris and London with Delhi. This additional gateway also offers our customers more options and flexibility with their travel itineraries," said Vinod Kannan, CEO at Vistara.

"We look forward to further expanding our presence in Europe, especially with more wide-body aircraft joining our fleet in the coming months," he added.

The airline also said that bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including on its website, mobile app as well as travel agents.

