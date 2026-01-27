 Omax Autos Net Profit Soars To ₹12.2 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 41% QoQ To ₹124.2 Crore
Omax Autos reported a sharp turnaround in Q3 FY26, with net profit jumping to Rs 12.2 crore from Rs 0.34 crore in Q2, driven by strong demand and better cost control. Revenue surged 41 percent QoQ to Rs 124.2 crore, significantly improving margins and earnings momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Omax Autos reported a sharp turnaround in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Omax Autos reported a 3,497 percent sequential surge in standalone net profit to Rs 12.2 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations rising 41 percent QoQ to Rs 124.2 crore. Compared to Rs 0.34 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 1.97 crore in Q1, the company has significantly reversed its earnings momentum. On a year-on-year basis, net profit jumped 326 percent, underscoring robust operational performance.

Profit rebounds sharply in Q3

Omax Autos Ltd. posted a strong performance for the December quarter, with Q3 FY26 standalone revenue growing 41 percent QoQ to Rs 124.2 crore from Rs 88.3 crore in Q2 and Rs 92.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit surged to Rs 12.2 crore from Rs 0.34 crore in Q2 and Rs 2.87 crore in the same period last year. The impressive turnaround was driven by enhanced operating leverage, better cost controls, and robust demand recovery in its end-user industries.

Sequential growth accelerates

Total income in Q3 rose to Rs 134.9 crore from Rs 95.6 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting a 41 percent increase. Total expenses rose at a slower pace to Rs 121.7 crore, up 27.7 percent QoQ, resulting in a substantial margin improvement. Earnings per share jumped to Rs 5.71 in Q3 from Rs 0.16 in Q2. The sharp improvement was further aided by a lower effective tax outgo of Rs 3.6 crore compared to Rs 3.6 crore in Q2 and Rs 7.5 crore YoY, including earlier tax adjustments.

Nine-month performance shows robust gains

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Omax Autos recorded Rs 308.9 crore in revenue, up 21.1 percent from Rs 255.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose sharply to Rs 19.7 crore from Rs 2.1 crore a year ago. The company confirmed it has no associates, joint ventures, or subsidiaries and continues to comply with applicable labour reforms and accounting standards.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Asian Paints. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

