Marico Net Profit Rises To Rs 460 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 27% YoY To ₹3,537 Crore

Mumbai: Marico reported a 13.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 460 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing 26.6 percent to Rs 3,537 crore. Compared to Rs 432 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 406 crore in Q1, the company's steady sequential momentum reflects sustained growth across key markets.

• Zed Lifestyle contributed ₹214.17 crores (1.98%) to Marico's consolidated turnover in the last financial year.

Growth momentum sustained in Q3

Marico Limited posted strong Q3 FY26 results with consolidated revenue from operations rising to Rs 3,537 crore, up from Rs 3,482 crore in Q2 and Rs 2,794 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit climbed to Rs 460 crore from Rs 432 crore in Q2 and Rs 406 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's top-line and bottom-line acceleration was driven by strong domestic volumes and a recovery in international markets.

Sequential growth builds on cost controls

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew 1.6 percent while PAT increased by 6.5 percent. Total expenses were marginally higher at Rs 3,009 crore compared to Rs 2,981 crore in Q2. Notably, cost of materials consumed declined sharply to Rs 1,525 crore from Rs 1,910 crore, helping offset higher spends on employee and promotional expenses. EBIT margins improved sequentially as efficiency gains flowed through.

Nine-month performance signals steady momentum

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Marico reported revenue from operations of Rs 10,278 crore and net profit of Rs 1,405 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 26.9 percent and 7.0 percent respectively. The company remains focused on category expansion and efficiency improvements across geographies.

