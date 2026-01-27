Mahindra Logistics Net Profit Turns Positive At ₹6 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 19% YoY To ₹1,898 Crore

Mahindra Logistics posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6 crore in Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Mahindra Logistics reported a turnaround with a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.01 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 7.26 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 8.36 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 19.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,898 crore, driven by broad-based volume recovery. Sequentially, revenue increased 12.6 percent from Rs 1,685 crore in Q2, continuing the company’s upward momentum from Rs 1,594 crore in Q1 FY26.

Strong top-line recovery drives Q3 profit

In Q3 FY26, Mahindra Logistics posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,898 crore, marking a sharp 19.1 percent increase from Rs 1,594 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared to Rs 1,685 crore in Q2, revenue rose 12.6 percent sequentially. The company swung to a net profit of Rs 6.01 crore from a net loss of Rs 7.26 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rs 8.36 crore in the previous quarter. The positive turnaround was attributed to growth across both supply chain and enterprise mobility verticals, aided by operational efficiencies and volume expansion.

Sequential growth builds on efficiency gains

Operating expenses rose to Rs 1,640.32 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,446.41 crore in Q2, while employee costs remained relatively stable at Rs 110.2 crore. Despite higher costs, Mahindra Logistics delivered an EBITDA turnaround supported by improved asset utilisation. Exceptional items of Rs 7.36 crore, stemming from provisions related to new Labour Code reforms, were absorbed in the quarter. Earnings per share rebounded to Rs 0.33 from a negative Rs 1.20 in Q2.

9M FY26: Revenue climbs, losses narrow

For the nine months ended December 2025, Mahindra Logistics recorded Rs 5,208 crore in revenue, a 14.8 percent increase over Rs 4,535 crore in 9M FY25. The cumulative net loss narrowed to Rs 11.79 crore from Rs 24.71 crore a year earlier, reflecting improved margin management. Total expenses for the period stood at Rs 5,212 crore. With multiple verticals showing volume growth and cost rationalisation efforts underway, the company continues its steady recovery trajectory.

