 PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors

PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors

Shares of PNB Housing Finance dropped nearly 8 percent to close at Rs 858 on the NSE and Rs 859 on the BSE after the December quarter results failed to impress investors. The stock hit lower circuit levels intraday, falling 10 percent. Net profit rose 8 percent to Rs 520.35 crore from Rs 483.3 crore, while interest income increased to Rs 2019.39 crore from Rs 1848 crore.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of PNB Housing Finance plunged nearly 8 per cent on Thursday after the company's December quarter results failed to cheer investors. The stock declined 7.80 per cent to close at Rs 858 per share on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock slumped 7.78 per cent to settle at Rs 859 apiece.

In the intraday session, PNB Housing Finance's shares tumbled 10 per cent to hit lower circuit levels on both NSE and BSE. The stock hit the lower circuit of Rs 837.50 on NSE and Rs 838.35 apiece on BSE. In volume terms, 76.97 lakh equity shares of PNB Housing Finance were traded on the NSE, while 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

Read Also
PNB Housing Finance Approves The Appointment Of Ajai Kumar Shukla As The Managing Director & CEO
article-image

Meanwhile, the markets ended in the positive territory, with the 30-share BSE Sensex jumping by 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 82,307.37. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 25,289.90. On Wednesday, PNB Housing Finance reported almost an 8 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 520.35 crore in the December quarter.

The non-banking financial company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned a net profit of Rs 483.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year. Interest income also grew to Rs 2,019.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,848 crore, reflecting healthy loan growth. 

FPJ Shorts
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
Delhi: Light Rain Accompanied By Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Lashes Parts Of National Capital; IMD Predicts More Spells
Delhi: Light Rain Accompanied By Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Lashes Parts Of National Capital; IMD Predicts More Spells
Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Hailed As 'Emotion-Packed Battlefield Experience'
Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens, Hailed As 'Emotion-Packed Battlefield Experience'
'...Dog Walk This English F***': Justin Gaethje Unleashes Brutal Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett Ahead Of UFC 324 Clash; Video
'...Dog Walk This English F***': Justin Gaethje Unleashes Brutal Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett Ahead Of UFC 324 Clash; Video

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead...
Farmers Delegation Meets Finance Minister Sitharaman, Urges Against Sharp Tax Hike On Tobacco Ahead...
India Post Targets 30% Revenue Jump To ₹17,546 Crore In FY26: Scindia
India Post Targets 30% Revenue Jump To ₹17,546 Crore In FY26: Scindia
PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors
PNB Housing Finance Shares Plunge Nearly 8% After Q3 Results Disappoint Investors
Mutual Fund Or NPS: Who Wins The Wealth Creation Race?
Mutual Fund Or NPS: Who Wins The Wealth Creation Race?
DLF Reports 14% Jump In Q3 Net Profit To ₹1,203 Crore, Achieves Zero Gross Debt Milestone
DLF Reports 14% Jump In Q3 Net Profit To ₹1,203 Crore, Achieves Zero Gross Debt Milestone