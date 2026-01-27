Tata Consumer Products Q3 Net Profit Rises To ₹321 Crore, Revenue Climbs 15% YoY To ₹3,684 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products’ standalone revenue rose to Rupees 3,684 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rupees 3,595 crore in Q2 and Rupees 3,200 crore in Q1, marking a steady climb throughout the fiscal year. However, net profit dipped sharply on a year-on-year basis due to last year’s high dividend income base, falling from Rupees 570 crore in Q3 FY25 to Rupees 321 crore. The company attributed the lower YoY profit to absence of Rupees 390 crore dividend income seen in the previous period.

Tata Consumer Q3 Results: Revenue Up 15% 📈, Net Profit Jumps 36% | MCap 1,15,149.13 Cr



• Standalone revenue grew 15% YoY to ₹3,684 crores in Q3

• Consolidated revenue increased 15% to ₹5,112 crores in Q3

• India business revenue up 13%, international business up 11%

•… pic.twitter.com/vp4fCg61Ew — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 27, 2026

Sequential Growth Builds Despite Headwinds

Quarter-on-quarter, Tata Consumer’s profit before exceptional items and tax grew to Rupees 417 crore from Rupees 385 crore in Q2. Total expenses rose marginally to Rupees 3,282 crore in Q3 from Rupees 3,239 crore in Q2, aided by stable raw material costs and efficiency improvements. Employee benefits remained flat at Rupees 187 crore, while depreciation stood at Rupees 59 crore. An exceptional gain of Rupees 18 crore this quarter included profit on sale of non-core assets offset by labour code impacts.

Read Also Tata Consumer Products Share Fall By Over 8% After Results Show A Dip In Total Income

Nine-Month Performance: Strong Operating Trajectory

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Tata Consumer posted standalone revenue of Rupees 10,808 crore, up 14.4 percent from Rupees 9,448 crore last year. Net profit surged 35 percent to Rupees 1,320 crore from Rupees 978 crore, highlighting sustained performance across its product lines. The company maintained healthy financial metrics with a net worth of Rupees 17,528 crore and an operating margin of 10.7 percent.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Tata Consumer Products. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.