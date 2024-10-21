 Tata Consumer Products Share Fall By Over 8% After Results Show A Dip In Total Income
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Wikipedia

The earnings season is upon us, and it is in full swing as major companies listed on the stock market publish their results for the previous quarter or in the Indian context, Q2 of FY25. Tata group's Tata Consumer Products Ltd. which houses some of the renowned names or brands, also declared its result recently on October 18, post trading hours.

Total Income Dips

The after-effects of the results are showing the trends early on in the intraday trading session on Monday, October 21. In the very first hour of the day's trade, the FMCG company shares dropped by over a colossal 9 per cent.

When we take a look at the results, the results declared by the Kolkata-based company show that the TCPL's total income generated has dropped to Rs 4260.42 crore, declining by 2.97 per cent.

This is according to the consolidated (unaudited) results published by the company in an exchange filing.

article-image

Net Profits Rise

When we look at the year-over-year or Y-o-Y progress, there has been an uptick in the numbers, as the company's total income stood at Rs 3623.61 crore in Q1 of FY24 (September 2023).

In addition, the maker of the renowned 'Tata Salt' also exhibited a drop in its total expenses as well. The company's expenses stood at Rs 3836.18 crore, compared to Rs 3926.29 crore.

And most importantly, the company's profit after tax increased in this quarter compared to the quarter before that. The company's consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 367.21 crore, compared to Rs 289.25 crore in the April-June quarter.

article-image

Tata Consumer Shares In Red

When we look at the company shares and their performance in the early hours of Monday, October 21, at the time of writing, the 9 per cent decline lowered in intensity.

However, the company's stocks continued to trade with deep cuts, dropping in value by 8.46 per cent or Rs 92.45, reaching Rs 1,000.80 per piece at 10:14 IST.

