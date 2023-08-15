 VIP Industries Appoints Neetu Kashiramka As Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer Of The Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVIP Industries Appoints Neetu Kashiramka As Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer Of The Company

VIP Industries Appoints Neetu Kashiramka As Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer Of The Company

Neetu Kashiramka has joined the Company on 7th April, 2020 as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has been appointed as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 8th May, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
VIP Industries Appoints Neetu Kashiramka As Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer | Wikipedia

VIP Industries on Tuesday announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has appointed Neetu Kashiramka as the Managing Director Designate and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 15th August, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Through the filing, the company said that Neetu Kashiramka is Appointed as “Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer” with effect from 15th August 2023 till 13th November 2023 and Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer with effect from 14th November 2023 for a period of 3 years subject to Shareholders approval.

Neetu Kashiramka has joined the Company on 7th April, 2020 as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has been appointed as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 8th May, 2023. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant having over 26 years of post-qualification experience.

Before joining the Company, she was working as CFO with Greaves Cotton Limited, a listed Company in the Engineering sector. She has started her career with Kewal Kiran & Company and thereafter moved to Jyothy Laboratories Limited.

VIP Industries shares

The shares of VIP Industries on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 663, down by 1.75 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Foxconn Sees Opportunity To Invest Several Billions Of Dollars In India

Foxconn Sees Opportunity To Invest Several Billions Of Dollars In India

Independence Day Special: Will India Be A Blockchain Hub By 2047? Experts Weigh In

Independence Day Special: Will India Be A Blockchain Hub By 2047? Experts Weigh In

India's Imports From Russia Doubled To $20.45 Billion In April-July Period

India's Imports From Russia Doubled To $20.45 Billion In April-July Period

VIP Industries Appoints Neetu Kashiramka As Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer Of...

VIP Industries Appoints Neetu Kashiramka As Managing Director Designate & Chief Financial Officer Of...

Cricket Australia Selects HCLTech To Drive Digital Transformation

Cricket Australia Selects HCLTech To Drive Digital Transformation