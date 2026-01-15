 Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWhy Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning

Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning

Nithin Kamath criticised the closure of Indian stock markets due to Maharashtra’s municipal elections. He called it poor planning and said it harms India’s global image. Kamath believes global markets should not stop trading for local events, as it affects international investors and confidence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
File Photo | Stock Market Closed Due to Local Elections.

Mumbai: India’s stock markets are closed on Thursday, January 15 because of municipal elections in Maharashtra. Trading is fully halted on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This decision triggered strong criticism from Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who openly questioned the logic behind shutting markets for local elections.

Nithin Kamath Expresses Strong Displeasure

Nithin Kamath took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his frustration. He said that stopping trading for local-level elections sends a wrong message about India to the global investment community. According to him, Indian stock exchanges are now deeply connected with international financial systems, so closing them for municipal elections shows 'poor planning.'

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of US–India Trade Talks
article-image

He added that such decisions make global investors question how serious India is about becoming a strong and mature financial market.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Opposition Accuses BJP Of Money Power Abuse, Blames SEC For Mismanagement
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Opposition Accuses BJP Of Money Power Abuse, Blames SEC For Mismanagement
Mumbai BMC Elections Style: What Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hema Malini Wore To Cast Their Vote; Minimal Fashion Reigns On Polling Day
Mumbai BMC Elections Style: What Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hema Malini Wore To Cast Their Vote; Minimal Fashion Reigns On Polling Day
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift Disfunctions; Says The Only Response Was, 'Paidal Ghar Jao'
'System Failed Me': Disabled Mumbai Man In Wheelchair Gets Stuck At Worli Metro Station After Lift Disfunctions; Says The Only Response Was, 'Paidal Ghar Jao'
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January 23
AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply Online Till January 23

Impact on India’s Global Image

Kamath explained that Indian exchanges are no longer limited to domestic investors. Many global funds, products, and systems depend on Indian markets. When trading is stopped for local reasons, it affects global fund flows and linked international products.

He also pointed out that major global markets do not shut down for local elections or partial holidays, as this can disrupt global trading systems.

Quote Highlights Systemic Issues

Kamath shared a quote by legendary investor Charlie Munger:

“Show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome.”

He said the market holiday exists because no one in a position of responsibility steps forward to challenge or stop it. As a result, the system continues without reform.

Which Market Segments Were Closed?

On January 15, trading was halted in the following segments:

- Equity

- Equity derivatives

- Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Currency and interest rate derivatives

In the commodity segment, the morning session was closed, but the evening session remained open.

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty Face A Nervous Week Ahead, Q3 Results & Global Worries To Set Market Mood
article-image

Reason Behind the Holiday

The closure was due to municipal elections across Maharashtra, including voting for 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body. A public holiday was declared across the state, leading to the market shutdown.

Market Situation a Day Earlier

On January 14, markets were volatile. Auto, IT, and real estate stocks fell, while metal, PSU bank, and oil-gas stocks saw buying. Overall, markets closed lower. Investors were cautious ahead of a major US Supreme Court decision on former President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which affected global sentiment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% &...
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% &...
Institutional Investment In India’s Real Estate Hits Record $8.1 Billion In 2025, Up 19% YoY
Institutional Investment In India’s Real Estate Hits Record $8.1 Billion In 2025, Up 19% YoY
Kernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024...
Kernex Microsystems Wins ₹2,465.71 Crore CLW Order, Expands KAVACH Deployment Across 3,024...