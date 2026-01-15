Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning

File Photo | Stock Market Closed Due to Local Elections.

Mumbai: India’s stock markets are closed on Thursday, January 15 because of municipal elections in Maharashtra. Trading is fully halted on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This decision triggered strong criticism from Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who openly questioned the logic behind shutting markets for local elections.

Nithin Kamath Expresses Strong Displeasure

Nithin Kamath took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his frustration. He said that stopping trading for local-level elections sends a wrong message about India to the global investment community. According to him, Indian stock exchanges are now deeply connected with international financial systems, so closing them for municipal elections shows 'poor planning.'

He added that such decisions make global investors question how serious India is about becoming a strong and mature financial market.

Impact on India’s Global Image

Kamath explained that Indian exchanges are no longer limited to domestic investors. Many global funds, products, and systems depend on Indian markets. When trading is stopped for local reasons, it affects global fund flows and linked international products.

He also pointed out that major global markets do not shut down for local elections or partial holidays, as this can disrupt global trading systems.

Quote Highlights Systemic Issues

Kamath shared a quote by legendary investor Charlie Munger:

“Show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome.”

He said the market holiday exists because no one in a position of responsibility steps forward to challenge or stop it. As a result, the system continues without reform.

Indian stock exchanges are closed today for Mumbai's municipal elections.



The fact that our exchanges, which have international linkages, are shut down for a local municipal election shows poor planning and a serious lack of appreciation for second-order effects.



As Munger… — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 15, 2026

Which Market Segments Were Closed?

On January 15, trading was halted in the following segments:

- Equity

- Equity derivatives

- Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Currency and interest rate derivatives

In the commodity segment, the morning session was closed, but the evening session remained open.

Reason Behind the Holiday

The closure was due to municipal elections across Maharashtra, including voting for 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body. A public holiday was declared across the state, leading to the market shutdown.

Market Situation a Day Earlier

On January 14, markets were volatile. Auto, IT, and real estate stocks fell, while metal, PSU bank, and oil-gas stocks saw buying. Overall, markets closed lower. Investors were cautious ahead of a major US Supreme Court decision on former President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which affected global sentiment.