Vinati Organics Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Falls To ₹78.36 Crore, Revenue Rises 23.6%

Vinati Organics |

Mumbai: Vinati Organics Ltd. announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹78.36 crore, a decrease of 31.8 per cent from ₹114.88 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹680.21 crore. This represents a 23.6 per cent rise compared to ₹550.22 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read Also Vinati Organics Subscribes To Additional Shares Of Veeral Organics Worth Rs 7.70 Cr

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹692.86 crore, up from ₹566.23 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹587.25 crore from ₹408.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the quarter was ₹7.56. This is a decline from ₹11.08 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹187.22 crore, a decrease from ₹219.07 crore in the corresponding half year of 2025. Revenue from operations for the half year was ₹1,376.12 crore.

Board Meeting and Review

The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 30 October 2026. The statutory auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on these unaudited consolidated financial results.

Subsidiary Information

The statement includes results from one foreign subsidiary and one other entity whose interim financial results/information reflect total assets of ₹29.58 crore and ₹3.61 crore respectively as on 30 September 2026. These results have not been reviewed by the statutory auditors but have been certified by the management of the Holding Company and are considered not material to the group.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.