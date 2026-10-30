CARE Ratings Reports 26% Surge In Q2 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹72.37 Crore; H1 Operating Income Grows 20%

CARE Ratings |

Mumbai: CARE Ratings Limited on Thursday announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

Quarterly Performance

For the second quarter of FY27, consolidated operating income stood at ₹164.13 crore, a 20% increase year-on-year. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was ₹84.61 crore, up 23% year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 52%. Consolidated net profit reached ₹72.37 crore, marking a 26% year-on-year increase, with a PAT margin of 40%. Earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis were ₹23.88.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated operating income was ₹275.81 crore, reflecting a 20% year-on-year growth. Consolidated EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased 24% year-on-year to ₹119.25 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 43%. Consolidated net profit for the half year stood at ₹105.36 crore, a 26% year-on-year rise, achieving a PAT margin of 34%. Consolidated EPS for the half year was ₹34.61.

Business Segment Contribution

During Q2 FY27, the consolidated revenue from the Ratings Business was ₹148.51 crore, growing 21% year-on-year. The Non-Ratings Business contributed ₹15.62 crore to consolidated revenue, showing a 15% year-on-year increase. For H1 FY27, Ratings Business revenue was ₹247.22 crore, up 20% year-on-year, while Non-Ratings Business revenue was ₹28.59 crore, an 18% year-on-year increase.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per share for the second quarter of FY27. Each share has a face value of ₹10.

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Management Commentary

Mehul Pandya, Managing Director & Group CEO of CareEdge, said the Indian economy has shown resilience amidst global challenges. He also said that for H1 FY27, operating income increased 17% on a standalone basis and 20% on a consolidated basis. Ratings and non-ratings businesses reported growth of 20% and 18% respectively during the period, Pandya added.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.