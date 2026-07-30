ICRA Consolidated Profit After Tax Rises To ₹56.46 Crore In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: ICRA Limited announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹56.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 32.05 per cent increase compared to ₹42.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 31.23 per cent to ₹163.37 crore from ₹124.49 crore year-on-year.

Quarterly Performance

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹191 crore, up from ₹148.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter stood at ₹119.26 crore, compared to ₹90.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹76.12 crore, including an exceptional gain of ₹4.39 crore from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. In comparison, consolidated profit before tax was ₹58.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹58.36, increasing from ₹44.11 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹58.27 from ₹44.05 year-on-year.

Previous Quarter Comparison

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit after tax for Q1 FY27 of ₹56.46 crore showed an increase from ₹52.69 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 decreased slightly from ₹174.85 crore in Q4 FY26.

Subsidiary Acquisition

ICRA Analytics Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, completed the acquisition of the remaining 40 per cent stake in D2K Technologies India Private Limited for ₹32.02 crore. This made D2K Technologies a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAL, resulting in a gain of ₹6.76 crore recognised under other income.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.