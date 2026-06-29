ICRA Analytics Acquires Full Ownership Of D2K Technologies, Buys Remaining 40% Stake For ₹32 Crore

ICRA Analytics, a subsidiary of ICRA, will acquire the remaining 40 percent equity share capital of D2K Technologies. |

Mumbai: ICRA Analytics Limited, a material subsidiary of ICRA Limited, announced on Monday that its board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 40 percent equity share capital of D2K Technologies India Private Limited for a cash consideration of Rs 32 crore.

This acquisition will result in ICRA Analytics holding 100 percent of D2K's equity share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Acquisition Details

ICRA Analytics will acquire 4,00,000 equity shares of D2K, each valued at Rs 10. The transaction makes D2K Technologies a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of ICRA upon completion.

D2K Technologies Background

D2K Technologies, incorporated on 4 May 2001, specialises in providing banking and finance solutions and software services to banks, financial institutions, and corporates. It is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Financial Performance

D2K Technologies reported a turnover of Rs 23.76 crore for the financial year 2026. Its turnover for FY25 was Rs 25.05 crore, and for FY24 it was Rs 18.58 crore.

Transaction Approvals

No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for this acquisition. The completion of the acquisition is contingent upon the successful execution of the transaction by the depositories.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.