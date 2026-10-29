Pine Labs Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results: Revenue Up 24% To ₹806.19 Crore, Profit After Tax Rises Six-Fold To ₹38.57 Crore

Pine Labs |

Mumbai: Pine Labs Limited announced on 29 October 2026 its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew to ₹806.19 crore, a 24% increase compared to ₹649.90 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance Highlights

The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter reached ₹38.57 crore, a significant rise from ₹5.97 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹831.74 crore, up from ₹672.91 crore year-on-year. Basic earnings per share for the quarter was ₹0.33, against ₹0.06 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Half-Yearly Consolidated Results

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the company's consolidated revenue from operations was ₹1,543.11 crore, compared to ₹1,265.81 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2025. Consolidated net profit after tax for the half year increased to ₹58.14 crore from ₹10.76 crore in the previous half-year period. Total consolidated income for the half year was ₹1,597.61 crore, an increase from ₹1,325.99 crore in the prior half year.

Operational Metrics

Pine Labs reported an Adjusted EBITDA of ₹155 crore for the quarter, a 27% year-on-year growth, with a margin of 19.2%. Operating cash flow doubled to ₹350 crore. The platform's Gross Transaction Value (GTV) reached approximately $46.5 billion (₹4.45 lakh crore) across 229 crore transactions. Net cash balance as of 30 September 2026 was ₹2,345 crore.

Read Also Pine Labs Extends Woolworths Group Partnership For Five Years

Segment Performance

The Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Platform segment reported revenue of ₹531.55 crore for the quarter, while the Issuing and Acquiring Platform segment contributed ₹274.64 crore. The company processed approximately 25 million transactions per day, a 22% increase year-on-year, according to its press release.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.