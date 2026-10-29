Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 FY27 Consolidated Revenue Rises 29% To ₹964 Crore

Jagsonpal |

Mumbai: Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a consolidated revenue increase of 29% to ₹964 crore for Q2 FY27.

Standalone Performance

For the standalone business, Q2 FY27 revenue from operations grew by 9.3% year-on-year to ₹814 crore. Standalone EBITDA for the quarter was ₹185 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 22.7%.

Standalone net profit (PAT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹126 crore, reflecting a 15.5% PAT margin. For H1 FY27, standalone revenue from operations increased by 9.0% year-on-year to ₹1,636 crore.

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Half-Year Financials

H1 FY27 standalone EBITDA reached ₹375 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 22.9%. Standalone net profit for H1 FY27 grew by 10.3% to ₹258 crore, with a PAT margin of 15.8%.

Consolidated Figures

Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY27 was ₹964 crore, driven by a 9.3% growth in the standalone business. Consolidated net profit (PAT) for the quarter was ₹123 crore, with a PAT margin of 12.8%.

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹186 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 19.3%. For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue was ₹1,786 crore, and net profit was ₹255 crore.

Strategic Acquisitions

The company consolidated Aequitas Healthcare, in which it holds an 85% stake for an all-cash consideration of ₹208 crore, from Q2 FY27. Aequitas Healthcare recorded a revenue of ₹533 crore in FY26.

Jagsonpal also completed the acquisition of Group Pharma Wellness Portfolio on 1 October 2026. This acquisition is expected to contribute to growth from Q3 FY27 onwards.

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Management Commentary

Manish Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited, said the company’s focus in Q2 FY27 was to build a platform for its next phase of growth. He noted that consolidated revenue reflected a 29% growth as Aequitas became part of the group.

Gupta expects this growth to accelerate from Q3 as the newly acquired Wellness portfolio starts contributing. He also mentioned that the company anticipates quarterly revenues to exceed ₹1,000 crore in Q3 FY27.

Financial Position

The company maintained a strong cash position of ₹1,347 crore as of 30 September 2026, after a 200% dividend payout. Jagsonpal is targeting ₹5,000 crore in annual revenue by 2028.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.