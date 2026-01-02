 Aequitas Mourns Loss Of Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya, Team Reaffirms Commitment To His Vision & Values
G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Mumbai: It is with deep sadness that Aequitas informs its investors of the passing of Managing Director Mr. Siddhartha Bhaiya on 31 December 2025. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand. Siddhartha’s loss is a profound one, both personally and professionally, for the entire Aequitas family.

Siddhartha Bhaiya’s Legacy

Siddhartha Bhaiya was the driving force behind Aequitas. Known as a visionary investor, he built institutions with strong values, disciplined processes, and a culture of accountability. His clarity of purpose and rigorous analytical approach shaped Aequitas into a unique organization, grounded in intellectual honesty and long-term thinking. Colleagues and investors alike admired his ability to combine careful analysis with strategic vision, making Aequitas a trusted and principled investment firm.

Continuing His Vision

While mourning his loss, the team at Aequitas remains fully committed to the principles Siddhartha stood for. The organization continues to operate in alignment with its long-term philosophy, ensuring that investor interests are safeguarded and that the firm’s mission carries forward. His guidance, teachings, and vision will continue to influence how the team thinks, acts, and invests.

Support for Investors

The Aequitas team will reach out to investors in the coming days for those who wish to connect or have questions. Despite this challenging time, the organization is focused on maintaining stability, honoring Siddhartha’s vision, and delivering consistent outcomes for its investors.

Aequitas thanks its investors for their support and understanding during this difficult period, reaffirming the team’s dedication to upholding the values and standards set by Siddhartha Bhaiya.

