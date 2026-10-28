Karnataka Bank Reports Q2 Profit Surge To ₹435.86 Crore, Asset Quality Improves To 2.27% GNPA

Karnataka Bank |

Mumbai: Karnataka Bank on Wednesday reported a 36.56 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹435.86 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This is up from ₹319.22 crore in the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.

Income Rises

The bank's total consolidated income for the reporting quarter rose to ₹2,793.96 crore. This compares with ₹2,522.58 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Asset Quality Improves

Asset quality for the bank showed an improvement. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at 2.27 per cent of gross advances as on 30 September 2026. This is a decline from 3.33 per cent reported on 30 September 2025.

Net NPA Declines

Net NPAs also decreased to 0.74 per cent of net advances. This is lower than the 1.35 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Performance Comparison

Compared with the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27), the consolidated net profit increased by 4.00 per cent from ₹419.12 crore. Total income for the quarter also saw a modest rise of 2.04 per cent from ₹2,738.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Capital Adequacy

The consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) for Karnataka Bank was 20.36 per cent as on 30 September 2026. This compares to 20.84 per cent a year ago.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.