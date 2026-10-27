Lokayukta Conducts Search At Commercial Tax Officer Manish Jain's Jabalpur Residence; Uncovers ₹3.7 Crore Expenditure Against ₹1 Crore Income

MP’s Jabalpur Lokayukta conducted search Commercial Tax Officer, Finds ₹3.78 Crore Expenditure Against ₹1.03 Crore Income |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police conducted a search at the residence of Commercial Tax Officer Manish Kumar Jain in Jabalpur on Tuesday morning in disproportionate asset case. The search came after a preliminary probe revealed that his his expenditure (₹3.78 crore) exceeded his income (₹1.03 crore) by ₹2.74 crore, or 264.64%. During the search, officials identified several properties in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Sagar registered in the names of Jain and his family members.

Searches are underway and more details are expected by evening.

Acting on a complaint received by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle, a team launched the operation at Jain's residence in Reliable Developer Colony, Jilhari, around 6 am.

Jain, currently posted in Damoh, came under investigation after Inspector Brij Mohan Singh Narwariya verified the allegations. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh and Deputy Inspector General Manoj Singh directed the operation.

Properties Across Three Districts Under Scanner

Investigators identified several properties registered in the names of Jain, his wife Nidhi Jain, and his parents, Komal Chand Jain and Shashi Jain. These included land worth approximately ₹1.43 crore in Jain's name in Jabalpur and multiple plots registered in his wife's name.

Officials also identified a bungalow and flat in Bhopal, along with residential properties in Banda and Sagar, registered in his parents' names. A Maruti Swift car, Suzuki Access scooter and insurance policies involving expenditure of nearly ₹34 lakh also came under scrutiny.

Expenditure Exceeds Income By ₹2.74 Crore

According to preliminary findings, Jain's known income stood at ₹1,03,73,317, while his expenditure reached ₹3,78,25,707, exceeding his income by approximately ₹2.74 crore.

Three Lokayukta teams, led by DSPs Neetu Tripathi and Rekha Prajapati and Inspector Rajni Tiwari, participated in the operation.

Officials were continuing searches and examining financial records to establish the full extent of the alleged disproportionate assets. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.