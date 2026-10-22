2 Electrocuted To Death, Over A Dozen Injured During Mahakali Idol Immersion In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and more than a dozen others were injured after coming into contact with an 11-kV high-tension power line during the immersion procession of a Goddess Mahakali idol in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Majhauli Police Station. The deceased were identified as Vikas Rajput and Prince Chauhan.

According to villagers, concerns about the low height of the high-tension power line had been raised during a Peace Committee (Shanti Samiti) meeting held 15 days before the incident.

Villagers alleged that a junior engineer (JE) from the Electricity Department had assured them that the height of the power line would be increased. However, the promised work was not carried out before the procession.

The families of the deceased have demanded that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder be registered against the junior engineer. They have also sought adequate compensation and a government job for one member of each bereaved family.

Meanwhile, allegations of delays and inadequate medical facilities have also surfaced. Residents claimed that an ambulance could not operate due to a lack of diesel and that oxygen cylinders were unavailable at the hospital, allegedly affecting the treatment of the injured.

Local residents and members of the Karni Sena have demanded an investigation into the roles of the Electricity Department, hospital management and Nagar Panchayat. They have also called for strict action against those found responsible.

A large crowd gathered at the Community Health Centre in Majhauli, demanding accountability for the incident.

Discussions between local residents and the administration are underway, while protesters remain firm on their demand for action against those responsible.