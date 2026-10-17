Jabalpur Garba Event Controversy: VHP, Bajrang Dal Workers Clash With Organisers Over Playlist & Entry To Non-Hindus; Several Injured |

Jabalpur Garba Event Violence: A dispute broke out between organisers of a Garba event and members of Hindu outfits, apparently over song playlist and allowing entry to non-Hindus, in Jabalpur. It further escalated into a physical altercation, leaving people from both sides injured, including a police personnel. The incident occurred during a Garba event organised in Jasuja City, located in Jabali Palace in the Dhanwantri Nagar area which comes under the jurisdiction of the Sanjeevani Nagar police station.

The Jabalpur Garba clash reportedly began when women workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal reached the venue to raise concerns about the event. According to the Hindu organisations, women associated with the VHP's Durga Vahini wing were assaulted during the altercation. Four to five workers, including women associated with the Bajrang Dal, reportedly sustained injuries.

Jabalpur Garba Objectionable Songs Controversy

According to the available information, the Hindu organisations alleged that objectionable songs were being played at the Garba event and that non-Hindus had been allowed to enter the venue. So they visited the event to inspect. However, they were stopped at the entry gate by the bouncers deployed in the event. Subsequently, the dispute turned into a physical altercation between the organisers and the reported hindu group members. Following which, a large number of Hindu organisation members gathered at the spot, blocked the road and disrupted traffic, creating a commotion.

Jabalpur Garba Event Police Action

After receiving information about the incident, a large police force and senior officers reached the spot. Following police intervention, the protestors were persuaded to clear the road and restore traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the Jabalpur District Bar Association extended its support to the Garba organising committee. Bar Association president Manish Mishra alleged that members of the Hindu organisations had disrupted the event, damaged property and assaulted police personnel.

Jabalpur Garba Organisers Dispute The claims, Allege Knife Carried By The Women

The organising committee, in turn, alleged that women associated with the Hindu organisations had arrived at the venue carrying knives.

According to the police, the dispute arose after some people arrived at the venue to investigate complaints about objectionable songs being played during the Garba celebration. The situation escalated into a verbal altercation and physical scuffle between them and the organisers.

Following the Jabalpur Garba event controversy, both sides accused each other of assault and violence. The injured were taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Police are examining footage from more than a dozen CCTV cameras installed at the venue to establish the sequence of events. They are also collecting mobile phone videos recorded by eyewitnesses present at the spot.

Police have registered cases based on complaints from both sides. In view of the tension, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and district police personnel have been deployed at the location to maintain law and order.