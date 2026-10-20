Massive Fire Engulfs Biscuit Factory In MP's Jabalpur, 1,000 Tonnes Of Biscuits Gutted | FP photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a biscuit factory located in the Richaai industrial area in Jabalpur district on Monday afternoon, prompting the administration to deploy around eight fire tenders to control the blaze, an official said.

The incident was reported under the Adhartal police station limits in the district at around 2.30 pm on Monday. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire tenders were immediately deployed to the spot and began firefighting.

Jabalpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Bhardwaj said, “We received information about a fire incident in the Richaai industrial area under the Adhartal police station limits.

The police immediately reached the spot, and more than eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. So far, there is no information regarding any threat to life.”

When asked about the suspected cause of the fire, the officer said initially it was suggested that a short circuit was responsible, but the exact cause would be determined after an investigation by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

ASP Bhardwaj further said the factory was reportedly involved in biscuit manufacturing, according to local industrial area officials, adding that the extent of the damage was not yet known and would have to be assessed.

There was no information about any casualties received so far, he added. Factory director Ram Gopal Agarwal said around 1,000 tonnes of biscuits were burnt.