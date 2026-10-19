Bhopal Crime News: 75-Year-Old Woman Held Hostage, Grocer's Gold Chain Snatched In Separate Incidents | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 67-year-old grocer’s gold chain was snatched by miscreants in Saket Nagar, while a 75-year-old woman was allegedly held hostage and robbed of cash and jewellery at her house in the Gunga area of rural Bhopal. Police have registered cases and launched investigations into both incidents.

In the first incident, two masked men targeted grocer Shivprasad Acharya in Saket Nagar on Sunday evening. Acharya runs a shop near his residence. According to reports, one of the miscreants approached the shop and asked for a bottle of water.

He handed over a Rs 100 note and then asked for shampoo. As Acharya turned around, the suspect snatched the gold chain from his neck and fled with his accomplice, who was waiting on the motorcycle.

The duo escaped towards RRL. The gold chain was valued at approximately Rs 65,500.

The complainant informed police that a nearby house’s CCTV camera may have captured the incident. Bag Sewania police have registered a case and are examining the footage.

In the second incident, two masked men entered the house of Kalabai, 75, in the Junapani village area of Gunga when she was alone at home on Saturday night.

Her family members had gone to watch Durga Puja. The suspects threatened to kill her, took her to an inner room and forced her to hand over Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in cash and jewellery.

They also removed the ornaments she was wearing before fleeing with valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

As the house is located near a well with no other houses nearby, the woman could not ask for help or raise an alarm. Gunga police registered a case of robbery on Monday and are searching for the suspects.