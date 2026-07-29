Karnataka Bank Standalone Profit Climbs 2.6% To ₹418.95 Crore In Q1 FY27

Karnataka bank | Image: Karnataka bank (Representative)

Mumbai: Karnataka Bank Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹418.95 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 2.6% increase from the preceding quarter. The bank's total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹2,738.07 crore.

Financial Performance

The standalone net profit of ₹418.95 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was up from ₹408.19 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Standalone total income for the quarter was ₹2,738.07 crore, compared to ₹2,656.18 crore in the preceding quarter.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) for the standalone operations were 2.58% as of 30 June 2026, a decrease from 2.78% as of 31 March 2026. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at 0.87% for the quarter, down from 0.98% in the previous quarter.

Key Ratios

Standalone Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as per Basel III norms was 21.10% on 30 June 2026, an increase from 20.07% on 31 March 2026. The standalone Return on Assets (Annualised) improved slightly to 1.29% from 1.27% quarter-on-quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹11.08, compared to ₹10.79 in the previous quarter. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹11.06 from ₹10.78.

Operational Overview

Standalone operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹580.34 crore, a decrease from ₹615.04 crore in the preceding quarter. Total standalone expenditure (excluding provisions & contingencies) was ₹2,157.73 crore.

Consolidated Results

For the consolidated results, net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹419.12 crore. Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,738.13 crore. Consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) was 21.10%, and consolidated Gross NPA was 2.58%.

Board Meeting and Approvals

The bank's Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results at their meeting on 29 July 2026. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee on 28 July 2026 and were subjected to a limited review by the Joint Statutory Auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.