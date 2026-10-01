Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Completes Wellness Portfolio Acquisition from Group Pharma For ₹23.7 Crore Upfront

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals |

Mumbai: Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 1 October 2026 announced it has completed the acquisition of the wellness portfolio of Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The transaction involves an upfront cash consideration of ₹23.7 crore.

Acquisition Details

The company will pay an additional consideration of up to ₹23 crore, linked to Group Pharmaceuticals’ FY28 sales. The acquired portfolio generated ₹24.6 crore in revenue during FY26.

Strategic Importance

According to Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, this acquisition expands its Rx-brand portfolio and strengthens its market presence and doctor reach across six states: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa. The portfolio includes two key brands with six SKUs.

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Financial Performance

Manish Gupta, Managing Director, said the acquisition is a step towards Jagsonpal’s ambition of achieving ₹500 crore in revenue. The company reported a 9% revenue growth, 21% operating EBITDA surge, and a 22% PAT expansion in Q1 FY27.

Synergies and Reach

The acquisition is expected to enable cross-selling of acquired brands through Jagsonpal's existing field force and vice-versa, deepening penetration in key markets. The company plans to leverage cost synergies in its supply chain, including procurement and distribution.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.