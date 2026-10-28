MAS Financial Services Posts Strong Q2 FY27 Results: Consolidated AUM Hits ₹17,042 Crore, PAT At ₹115 Crore

MAS Financial Services |

Mumbai: MAS Financial Services Limited announced on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a consolidated Asset Under Management (AUM) of ₹17,042.86 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹115.12 crore.

Consolidated Performance Highlights

For the quarter, the company’s consolidated AUM grew by approximately 23% and PAT increased by about 26% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated disbursements for the quarter were ₹4,907.95 crore.

Standalone Financials

On a standalone basis, MAS Financial Services reported an AUM of ₹16,011.38 crore and a PAT of ₹110.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This reflects a growth of approximately 23% in AUM and 23% in PAT over the same period last year.

Capital Adequacy and Asset Quality

The capital adequacy ratio, including Tier II capital, stood at 22.12% as of 30 September 2026, with Tier-I capital at 20.82%. The portfolio quality remained stable, with gross stage 3 assets at 2.63% and net stage 3 assets at 1.70% of AUM.

Management Overlay

The company continues to maintain a management overlay of ₹17.60 crore as of 30 September 2026, representing 0.13% of its on-book assets.

Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance

MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited reported an AUM of ₹1,031.47 crore and a PAT of ₹4.62 crore for the quarter. This marks a growth of about 26% in AUM and 55% in PAT compared to the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Chairman's Comment

Kamlesh Gandhi, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director, said that the company demonstrated a robust performance with high-quality growth. Gandhi stated that MAS Financial Services is committed to achieving 20%-25% growth while prioritising risk management and profitability.

AUM Composition

The MSME segment contributed approximately 85% to the year-on-year AUM growth, with other products also showing meaningful contributions. Micro-Enterprise Loans amounted to ₹6,684.54 crore and SME Loans to ₹5,723.19 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.