Oracle Financial Services Software Reports Strong Q2, Net Income Jumps 29% To ₹702 Crore; Revenue Up 7%

Oracle |

Mumbai: Oracle Financial Services Software, a subsidiary of Oracle, reported a consolidated net income of ₹702 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 29 per cent increase compared to the same period in fiscal year 2026. The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,907 crore, up 7 per cent year-on-year.

Half-Year Financials

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, Oracle Financial Services Software recorded a consolidated net income of ₹2,118 crore, a 78 per cent increase from the previous year. Consolidated revenue for this period reached ₹5,032 crore, up 38 per cent.

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Operational Performance

Operating income for the quarter was ₹911 crore, a 25 per cent rise. For the half-year, operating income stood at ₹2,772 crore, a 77 per cent increase. The company's net margin for the quarter was 37 per cent, an increase of 6 percentage points year-on-year.

Segment-Wise Revenue

The products business generated revenue of ₹1,716 crore for the quarter, an increase of 6 per cent. Services business revenue for the quarter grew 15 per cent to ₹191 crore. For the half-year, product revenue was ₹4,652 crore, up 41 per cent, while services revenue was ₹380 crore, up 11 per cent.

Management Commentary

Avadhut Ketkar, managing director and chief executive officer, said the year-on-year growth in revenues, operating income, and net income demonstrated the business's strength and ability to deliver sustained financial performance. Manish Bhandari, chief financial officer, noted that healthy operating and net margins reflected commitment to operational efficiency.

Business Highlights

A US-based bank expanded its investment by adding Oracle Extensibility Workbench to its existing Oracle Banking products. A French bank signed a deal for Oracle Banking Digital Experience, Oracle Supply Chain Finance, Trade Finance, Oracle Banking Payments, and Oracle Corporate Lending. A Mexican bank strengthened its collaboration with Oracle by signing a deal for Oracle Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.