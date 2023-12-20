 Oracle Financial Services Software Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
Oracle Financial Services Software Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday announced that the ESOP Allotment Commitee of the company at its meeting held today has alloted 17,736 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each to the eligible employees of the company who have exercised their stock option under the OFSS Stock Plan 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 5 each.

With this recent allotment, the total paid-up capital of the company has undergone an increment, now standing at Rs 433,177,415. This capital is distributed among the shareholders in the form of 86,635,483 equity shares, each having a nominal or face value of Rs 5.

These Equity Shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing Equity Shares of the Company.

The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday at 11:12 am IST were at Rs 4,368.75, down by 0.11 per cent.

