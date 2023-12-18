Coforge Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | File photo

Coforge Limited on Monday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 41,083 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs 4,10,830.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 6,16,69,437 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs. 61,66,94,370.

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals, the company said in the regulatory filing.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge on Monday at 12:58 pm IST were at Rs 6,415.40, down by 0.38 per cent.