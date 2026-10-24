TruAlt Bioenergy Reports ₹94.27 Crore PAT In H1 FY27, Revenue Surges 243%; Dual-Feed Ethanol Capacity Expands

TruAlt Bioenergy |

Mumbai: TruAlt Bioenergy Limited announced its financial results on October 23, 2026, for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, showing substantial growth in profitability and revenue.

Financial Performance

For H1 FY27, the company's profit after tax was ₹94.27 crore, compared to a loss of ₹33.27 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations for the half year grew to ₹1,437.98 crore from ₹418.75 crore in the prior year.

EBITDA Growth

EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased to ₹233.92 crore, up from ₹36.99 crore in the corresponding period last year. The H1 EBITDA margin expanded to 16.27% from 8.83%.

Q2 FY27 Results

In the second quarter of FY27, revenue from operations reached ₹811.10 crore. EBITDA for Q2 stood at ₹101.16 crore, with a profit after tax of ₹34.99 crore.

Dual-Feed Ethanol Platform

TruAlt's ethanol platform now includes 1,300 KLPD of dual-feed capability within its total installed capacity of 2,000 KLPD across five manufacturing units in Karnataka. This allows the company to process both sugar-based and grain-based feedstocks, enhancing operational flexibility.

Management Commentary

Vijay Nirani, Managing Director, TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, said the H1 results reflect the benefits of the company's investment in strengthening its ethanol platform. He noted that dual-feed integration helps navigate seasonal feedstock constraints and extends production cycles.

Diversification Strategy

The company is advancing its diversification strategy with CBG partnerships, including four plants under construction with Sumitomo Corporation and six additional projects with GAIL. A proposed 100 million litres per annum Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility at Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, is also progressing.

SAF Facility Grant

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel project has secured a ₹150 crore grant sanction under the PM JI-VAN Yojana. Engineering, statutory approvals, financing, and commercial arrangements are key development priorities for this facility.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.