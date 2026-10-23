DCB Bank Reports 29% PAT Increase To ₹236 Crore In Q2 FY27, Driven By Strong Growth In Advances And Deposits

DCB Bank |

Mumbai: DCB Bank Ltd on Friday, October 23, 2026, announced a 29% year-on-year increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹236 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27). The bank's PAT stood at ₹184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Asset Quality Improves

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) as of September 30, 2026, were reported at 2.29%, while Net NPA stood at 0.73% on the same date. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was 81.38% as of September 30, 2026.

Capital Adequacy

The Capital Adequacy Ratio for the bank was 16.63% as of September 30, 2026. This included Tier I capital at 14.57% and Tier II capital at 2.06%, adhering to Basel III norms.

Managing Director's Statement

Praveen Kutty, Managing Director and CEO, stated that the quarter saw robust growth in both deposits and advances, with steadily increasing operating profit. Kutty added that Gross NPA and Net NPA were at multi-year lows, and PCR was at a multi-year high, leading to the highest ever quarterly PAT for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2026, total assets reached ₹92,648 crore, with deposits at ₹76,839 crore and net advances at ₹64,127 crore. The bank’s investments stood at ₹21,375 crore, and shareholders’ equity was ₹6,941 crore.

Operational Performance

The bank's Net Interest Income for Q2 FY27 was ₹699 crore, compared to ₹596 crore in Q2 FY26. Operating profit increased to ₹383 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹304 crore in Q2 FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.