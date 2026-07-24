DCB Bank Net Profit Rises 5.6% To ₹213.20 Crore In Q1 FY27

telanganatoday

Mumbai: DCB Bank Limited on Thursday announced a standalone net profit of ₹213.20 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 5.6% rise from ₹205.65 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026. The bank's total income for the quarter stood at ₹2,180.64 crore.

Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter grew by 3% from ₹2,118.78 crore in the preceding quarter and by 6.39% from ₹2,049.69 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest earned during the quarter was ₹1,984.31 crore, up from ₹1,907.27 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses, excluding provisions and contingencies, amounted to ₹1,836.60 crore for the quarter. This represents a 3.37% increase from ₹1,776.68 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) stood at ₹1,481.74 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared to ₹1,495.73 crore as of March 31, 2026. The percentage of gross NPAs to gross advances improved to 2.43% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

Net NPAs were ₹504.34 crore, down from ₹533.97 crore in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio also improved to 0.84% from 0.89%.

Capital Adequacy and EPS

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) for the bank was 17.03% as of June 30, 2026, an increase from 16.55% in the preceding quarter. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹6.62, compared to ₹6.39 in the previous quarter.

Co-Lending Arrangements

As of June 30, 2026, the bank had 15 CLA partners with 5,62,036 outstanding cases. The total amount of gross outstanding through these arrangements was ₹7,505.24 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.