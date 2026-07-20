Canara HSBC Life Insurance Reports Q1 FY27 Profit Of ₹28.14 Crore, Down 19% Sequentially

Mumbai: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Tuesday announced its standalone financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27, with a profit after tax of ₹28.14 crore for the three months ended 30 June 2026. This represents a decline of 19.02 per cent compared to the ₹34.73 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Year-on-Year Performance

Compared to the same quarter last year, the company's standalone profit after tax increased by 20.08 per cent from ₹23.42 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This indicates growth on a year-on-year basis despite the sequential dip.

Total Income and Expenses

The total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹4,346.98 crore, a significant increase from ₹267.54 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses were ₹4,279.18 crore for the quarter, up from ₹1,360.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Investment Income

Income from investments, net of amortisation and losses, was ₹2,268.79 crore for the June 2026 quarter. This is higher than the ₹(1,715.85) crore reported in the March 2026 quarter and ₹1,952.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The company attributed the increase to the Mark to Market (MTM) impact on investments in equity markets within Unit Linked Funds.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) before and after extraordinary items was ₹0.30 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is lower than the ₹0.37 reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 but higher than the ₹0.25 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Solvency Ratio

The company reported a solvency ratio of 198% as of 30 June 2026. This is slightly higher than the 190% recorded on 31 March 2026 and marginally lower than the 200% on 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.