Piyush Goyal Begins Germany, Netherlands Visit With 100 Indian Firms To Boost Trade And Investment

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal | File Pic

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Germany and the Netherlands from Oct 22 to 27, accompanied by representatives of more than 100 Indian businesses, to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and technology cooperation.

The six-day visit will focus on manufacturing, clean energy, advanced technologies and opportunities for Indian companies in European markets, according to the Department of Commerce.

During his Germany visit from Oct 22 to 24, Goyal will participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue and interact with international policymakers and business leaders.

He is scheduled to meet Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, along with the Economic and Financial Policy Adviser and G7/G20 Sherpa at the Federal Chancellery.

Discussions will cover investment, advanced engineering, green mobility, clean technology and opportunities linked to ongoing India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The Indian delegation will hold sector-specific meetings with German companies across automotive manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, textiles, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

An India-Germany Investment Roundtable, organised with Germany Trade & Invest, will explore business opportunities and facilitate Indian investments in Germany.

Meetings with research institutions will address industrial transformation, microelectronics, skills development and supply chain resilience.

Netherlands Visit To Focus On Green Energy, Business Partnerships

Goyal will travel to the Netherlands from Oct 24 to 27 for discussions with Dutch government representatives in The Hague.

He will meet the country's ministers responsible for economic affairs, climate, foreign trade and development cooperation.

The agenda includes expanding commercial partnerships and cooperation in the green transition.

Goyal will also engage with the King's Commissioner of North Holland and parliamentary committee members overseeing foreign trade and European affairs.

The delegation will visit the Port of Rotterdam on Oct 25 to examine its logistics infrastructure and supply chain operations.

On Oct 26, Goyal and the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation will address the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague.

The event will feature industry discussions and business networking across food processing, renewable energy, high technology, logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods and services.