RBI Clears 9.95% DCB Bank Stake, ICICI Prudential AMC Gets One-Year Window

RBI has allowed ICICI Prudential AMC to acquire up to 9.95 percent in DCB Bank. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company’s proposal to acquire a holding of up to 9.95 per cent in DCB Bank, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The approval covers up to 9.95 percent of DCB Bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights. The bank received the RBI’s intimation at 7.40 pm on September 8, 2026.

Approval follows application

DCB Bank said the central bank granted the approval in response to an application submitted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. However, the clearance is subject to compliance with several banking, securities and foreign-exchange rules.

These include relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and the Reserve Bank of India’s Commercial Banks – Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights Directions, 2025, dated November 28, 2025.

The asset manager must also comply with the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, and any other applicable statutes, rules and guidelines.

One-year acquisition window

The RBI approval will lapse if ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company does not acquire a major shareholding in DCB Bank within one year from the date of the central bank’s letter.

The asset manager must ensure that its aggregate holding in the private-sector lender does not exceed 9.95 per cent of the bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights at any time, the filing added.

What the approval means?

The regulatory clearance allows ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to build a sizeable investment in DCB Bank, while keeping its ownership below the RBI-approved ceiling. It does not mean the entire permitted stake has already been acquired.

DCB Bank disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The bank’s shares are listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange. The filing was signed by company secretary and compliance officer Rubi Chaturvedi.

Disclaimer: This article is based on DCB Bank’s exchange filing and is intended solely for informational purposes, not independent investment advice.