Tata Motors Reports Significant Q2 FY27 Earnings Jump, Consolidated Profit Rises To ₹1,257 Crore Amid Strong Revenue Growth

Tata Motors |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Limited announced on 23 October 2026 a consolidated net profit of ₹1,257 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a substantial increase from a net profit of ₹530 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 reached ₹25,338 crore, rising 36% from ₹18,585 crore in Q2 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹25,774 crore, up from ₹18,757 crore year-on-year.

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Expense Details

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹24,037 crore, compared to ₹19,296 crore in the same period last year. Employee benefits expense increased to ₹1,580 crore from ₹1,447 crore in the prior year's quarter.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for Q2 FY27 was ₹1,998 crore, a significant rise from a loss before tax of ₹561 crore in Q2 FY26. The period included an exceptional loss of ₹218 crore, as detailed in the filing.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for ordinary shares stood at ₹3.41, up from ₹2.35 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹3.41 from ₹2.35.

Corporate Developments

The company announced that the tender offer for Iveco Group N.V. common shares has commenced and will remain open until 26 October 2026. Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions at Iveco's Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2026, with settlement scheduled for 30 October 2026.

Business Highlights

Total wholesales for Q2 FY27 were 135.1K units, marking a 42% increase. Domestic and export volumes grew 30% and 177% year-on-year, respectively. Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, stated that Q2 FY27 was another strong quarter for consistent, profitable growth, driven by broad-based growth across segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.