 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Reports Q2 FY27 Loss Of ₹59.20 Crore, Announces Board And Senior Management Appointments
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HomeBusinessTata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Reports Q2 FY27 Loss Of ₹59.20 Crore, Announces Board And Senior Management Appointments

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Reports Q2 FY27 Loss Of ₹59.20 Crore, Announces Board And Senior Management Appointments

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a net loss of ₹59.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company also announced key appointments to its board and senior management.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Reports Q2 FY27 Loss Of ₹59.20 Crore, Announces Board And Senior Management Appointments
Tata Teleservices |

Mumbai: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited on Friday reported a standalone net loss of ₹59.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compares with a net loss of ₹320.82 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue and Expenses

The company's revenue from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹309.65 crore, up from ₹286.13 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹146.77 crore, compared to ₹148.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Earnings Per Share

The basic and diluted loss per equity share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹0.30, a decrease from ₹1.64 reported in the same quarter last year.

Board Appointments

The board approved the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent), effective October 23, 2026. Sweety Mamodia was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective November 1, 2026.

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Senior Management Changes

Sai Pratyush was appointed Vice President - Strategy, and Vaibhav Ambradkar was named General Manager - Customer Experience Group. Both appointments are effective October 22, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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