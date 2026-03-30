Airtel, Tata Teleservices Need To Pay Rs 10,000 Crore As Part Of AGR Dues By Tomorrow Amid Lack Of Vi-Type Relief

Telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices will be required to pay Rs 10,000 crore by March 31 as part of the first instalment of their AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.

Bharti Airtel had written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reassess its dues on the lines of similar relief given to rival Vodafone Idea (Vi). However, no such relief has been given to the company, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The government expects that the two telecom companies will pay the amount, the report said, citing an official.

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While Airtel has to pay over Rs 5,000 crore, Tata Teleservices has to submit Rs 4,000 crore as part of the AGR dues.

Vodafone Idea was given relief as per a Supreme Court order. Hence, according to the DoT, such relief to other companies could only be granted after a court order.

However, neither of the two companies has so far approached the apex court. It will be considered contempt of court if the companies fail to submit their respective dues.

On December 31 last year, the government announced a freeze on Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore and allowed staggered repayments over 16 years until 2041. The majority of AGR payments will begin after 10 years.

The relief was granted in view of the company’s weak financial position. The DoT is expected to soon complete the process of re-examining Vi’s dues. The final amount to be paid by the company will be substantially lower.

For other companies, the AGR payment schedule became operational after a four-year moratorium granted in September 2021. The moratorium ended in 2024–25, and companies are required to start six annual instalments before the end of FY26, that is March 31.

Airtel’s AGR dues stood at Rs 51,091 crore as of December 2025, while for Tata Group companies (Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra), the amount was Rs 20,426 crore. So far, Airtel has paid Rs 19,000 crore and Tata Group has paid Rs 4,197 crore.