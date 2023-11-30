Tata Tele Business Services Partners With Truecaller To Offer ‘Verified Business Caller ID Solution’ |

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of India’s leading B2B digital and cloud solutions providers, has collaborated with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, the company announced through an exchnage filing.

This collaboration introduces the innovative ‘Verified Business Caller Id Solution’ to TTBS enterprise customers making a significant advancement in secure and efficient communication by providing an additional layer of identity, credibility, and spam prevention.

Verified Business Caller ID : Key features

The Verified Business Caller ID solution suite by Truecaller is aimed to transform how TTBS enterprise customers interact with their users. Truecaller, through its Verified Business Caller ID solution, will enable users to instantly recognize verified business calls, displaying the brand and logo with precision. The solution ensures that when businesses call their customers, a distinctive green badge accompanies the caller ID, reassuring the authenticity of the business. This verified identity fosters an environment of trust where customers can confidently recognize and engage with legitimate callers.

Brand protection measures are put in place to maintain the integrity of their verified identity, restricting access to editing the name, logo, and tags associated to avoid brand impersonation. Moreover, the advanced and dynamic features such as Call Reason, Video Caller ID, Call Feedback and other rich media offerings enhancing customer engagement.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “We are committed to driving innovation and efficiency for enterprises through our solutions and our collaboration with Truecaller is a testament to this commitment."

Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller said, “At Truecaller, we understand the significance of trust and authenticity in the modern business landscape. This strategic collaboration with TTBS allows us to extend our Verified Business services to enterprises, ensuring their credibility and reliability to millions of users within the Truecaller community."