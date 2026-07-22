Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Posts ₹72.15 Crore Net Loss In Q1 FY27, Extends RPS Redemption

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a standalone net loss of Rs 72.15 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) announced on July 22, 2026, a standalone net loss of Rs 72.15 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares to a standalone net profit of Rs 580.93 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 301.57 crore, a slight increase from Rs 295.54 crore in the previous quarter. Total income for the quarter was Rs 303.90 crore, up from Rs 297.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses were Rs 139.00 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to Rs 134.54 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 164.90 crore for the period.

Preference Share Redemption

The company approved a further extension of the redemption term for its 20,18,00,000 0.1% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (RPS) until October 17, 2036. These RPS, valued at Rs 2,018 crore, were issued to Tata Teleservices Limited on October 18, 2016.

Management Appointments

Kushalraj Sonigda was appointed as a Senior Management Personnel of the company effective July 22, 2026. Sonigda is currently the Company Secretary of Tata Teleservices Limited, the holding company of TTML.

Statutory Auditors

The Board recommended the appointment of M/s T. P. Ostwal & Associates LLP as Statutory Auditors for a five-year term, from the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2027 until the 37th AGM in 2032. M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP will continue as Statutory Auditors until the conclusion of the 32nd AGM in 2027.

Board Meeting Concludes

The Board meeting commenced at 12:02 hours (IST) and concluded at 12:20 hours (IST). The financial results and other documents have been placed on the company's website.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.