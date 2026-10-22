Adani Energy Solutions Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 145% To ₹1,364 Crore; Revenue Rises 53%

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 145 percent YoY jump in Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,363.92 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Limited reported a 145 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,363.92 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 557.10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 53 percent to Rs 10,075.54 crore from Rs 6,595.83 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's unaudited financial results approved by its board on Thursday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total income rose to Rs 10,239.33 crore from Rs 6,767.15 crore a year earlier, while total expenses increased to Rs 8,755.73 crore from Rs 5,687.83 crore.

Profit before regulatory adjustments and tax stood at Rs 1,483.60 crore, compared with Rs 1,079.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share, after regulatory deferral movements, increased to Rs 11.01 from Rs 4.44.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 10.3 percent from Rs 1,236.56 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 4 percent from Rs 9,711.08 crore in the preceding quarter, while total expenses increased from Rs 8,439.71 crore to Rs 8,755.73 crore.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased 137 percent to Rs 2,600.48 crore from Rs 1,096.04 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 48 percent to Rs 19,786.62 crore from Rs 13,415.11 crore in the corresponding previous-year period.

Total income increased to Rs 20,091.53 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 17,195.44 crore.

Regulatory And Tax Adjustments

The September quarter included a deferred tax credit of Rs 1,581.35 crore and a negative deferred asset recoverable/adjustable amount of Rs 1,677.48 crore.

Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances was positive at Rs 283.55 crore, against a negative Rs 333.65 crore a year earlier.

The company also disclosed a negative Rs 126.74 crore adjustment relating to recovery of past years' regulatory asset charges in reported quarterly revenue, compared with a positive Rs 215.26 crore adjustment a year earlier.

Auditor's Review And Corporate Developments

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the consolidated results.

The company also disclosed completion of a Rs 3,500 crore qualified institutional placement during the quarter and its proposed Rs 3,050 crore acquisition of IntelliSmart Infrastructure, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.