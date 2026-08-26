Adani Energy Stock Rises 1.5% As Company Wins ₹4,700 Crore Maharashtra Transmission Project

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) rose 1.5% on August 26 after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 4,700-crore transmission project in Maharashtra. The contract is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in India’s expanding renewable-energy infrastructure segment.

The project will enable the transmission of up to 4,500 MW of renewable and energy-storage capacity and is scheduled to be completed within 36 months. It will expand AESL’s network by 562 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and add 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity.

The infrastructure will facilitate the evacuation of renewable electricity generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra. It will also support the development of the pumped-storage ecosystem across Satara, Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The project includes construction of a new substation in Satara, a transmission line linking Kolhapur with Satara and upgrades to the existing Kolhapur pooling station.

India accelerates clean-energy grid expansion

The contract comes as India works to rapidly expand its transmission infrastructure to support its target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030.

The growth of renewable generation and pumped-storage projects is increasing the need for reliable transmission networks capable of balancing electricity supply and demand.

At 10:47 am on August 26, Adani Energy Solutions shares were trading 1.3% higher at Rs 1,610 apiece.

AESL CEO Kandarp Patel said pumped-storage projects are becoming increasingly important for integrating large volumes of renewable power into the electricity grid.

He said the Maharashtra project would strengthen transmission links between southern and western India while supporting renewable energy evacuation and energy-storage deployment.

The company said the project aligns with its broader strategy of developing transmission infrastructure capable of supporting India’s clean-energy transition, improving grid stability and contributing to long-term decarbonisation.