Adani Green Energy Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Jumps 135% To ₹983 Crore

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced on Monday a 135% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹983 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), up from ₹419 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹4,431 crore, marking a 29% increase compared to ₹3,800 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹4,663 crore.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹3,473 crore, compared to ₹3,050 crore in the same quarter last year. Exceptional items for the quarter resulted in a loss of ₹2 crore.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹5.05, an increase from ₹4.26 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹5.05 for the current quarter.

Operational Highlights

AGEL's operational capacity expanded by 27% year-on-year to 20.1 GW, including 4,327 MW of greenfield capacity additions. The company commissioned 1,972 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in Khavda during the quarter, bringing its total installed BESS capacity to 3,551 MWh.

Leadership Statement

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Green Energy Limited, said the company commenced FY27 with strong momentum, underpinned by disciplined execution that enabled it to surpass the 20 GW milestone. Adani also noted the strengthening demand environment and the company's role in meeting India's growing clean energy requirements.

Senior Management Change

Ms. Poly Singh Arora has been appointed as the Chief People Officer, designated as Senior Management Personnel, effective 22 July 2026. She is a strategic HR leader with expertise in talent management, culture building, and leadership development, according to the company's filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.