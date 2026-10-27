Aavas Financiers Reports 16.4% Profit Growth To ₹352.8 Crore In H1FY27; AuM Reaches ₹2,480.11 Crore With 16.1% Increase

Aavas Financiers | Image: Aavas Financiers (Representative)

Mumbai: Aavas Financiers Limited on Tuesday announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30 September 2026, with net profit reaching ₹352.8 crore. Assets under Management (AuM) stood at ₹2,480.11 crore as of 30 September 2026, marking a 16.1 per cent growth year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Net Interest Income for the first half of FY27 increased by 16.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹682.5 crore, while operating profit grew by 17.7 per cent to ₹481.9 crore. The company's Net Worth for H1FY27 was ₹5,398.5 crore, a 15.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

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Disbursements and Asset Quality

Disbursements in H1FY27 were ₹3,505.1 crore, a 30 per cent increase year-on-year. For the second quarter of FY27, disbursements grew by 21 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,890 crore. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved by 13 basis points year-on-year to 1.11 per cent, while Net NPA improved by 16 basis points year-on-year to 0.70 per cent.

Operational Efficiency

The cost to income ratio improved by 195 basis points year-on-year to 42.95 per cent in H1FY27. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for H1FY27 was 7.76 per cent. Active loan accounts increased by 11 per cent to 2,82,707.

Management Commentary

Manu Singh, Chief Executive Officer, said the company expects to reach ₹5,000 crore in AuM and achieve 20 per cent AuM growth. The company also expanded its branch network to 443 across 15 states and added over 21,500 new customers in H1FY27.

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Profitability Metrics

Return on Assets (RoA) expanded by 4 basis points year-on-year, and Return on Equity (RoE) improved by 5 basis points year-on-year for H1FY27. In Q2FY27, RoA improved by 9 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.28 per cent, and RoE increased by 28 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 13.63 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.